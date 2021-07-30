City to get $9 M in revamped federal gas tax funding

The Canada Community-Building Fund is touted as a long-term indexed source of funding provided to more than 3,600 communities across Canada. It can be used for 19 project eligibility categories, including capacity building, sport infrastructure and broadband.

The federal government has announced that it has revamped the former gas tax program into a new Canada Community-Building Fund for the 2021-22 fiscal year, along with a top up of more than $816 million.

The program broadens the criteria the money can be used for by communities and the top up doubles the money that Ontario communities received through the program last year.

Sault Ste. Marie will receive about $4.65 million in the annual funding infrastructure money and a ‘top up’ allocation of $4.47 million.

City CAO Malcolm White said that while the program was announced in the spring, the money is expected to flow shortly.

“We are waiting on the final details and criteria of the new program and we will assess it and present council with a report in September with recommendations on how to utilize the funding,” he said.

The government press release says the new criteria provides communities with stable and flexible funding for their infrastructure priorities. Expanded criteria now include fire halls and fire stations.

White said a new fire hall could be considered now that it is eligible but “we’re a little way away from that determination.”

He said a number of projects remain on the books and the city always has core infrastructure demands.