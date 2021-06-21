





Co-operation key during 'times of crisis': SAH head AGM hears hospital, board brass salute staff, community's COVID response

Article content A healthy eye on the greater good served Algoma District well during a period of uncertainly and “uncharted territory” brought on by COVID-19, says Sault Area Hospital’s president and CEO. “And little did we know what lay ahead” when hospital brass held their first meeting in February 2020 to discuss the novel coronavirus, Wendy Hansson told Monday’s SAH annual general meeting, held virtually. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Co-operation key during ‘times of crisis’: SAH head Back to video “But what I can tell you is that great teams, great organizations, great communities, band together during times of crisis,” Hansson said. “And that is exactly what the SAH team, the community and our region has done.” In March 2020, a local command centre was established, which often saw officials work seven-day weeks, meeting up to three times daily to respond to a “flurry of information that was arriving.” “What would you do,” Hansson asked,” if you were suddenly faced with a challenge that is unknown, uncharted territory and know that how you respond will have a significant impact on the health and safety of all those that you serve?”

Article content The answer, she said, is approach the crisis visor-down, which SAH physicians and staff did, demonstrating “incredible commitment” to keeping staff and patients safe with their “agility to continually adjust and adapt to the evolving direction.” Adaptation also took place away from Sault Ste. Marie’s principal heath-care facility; 200 staff modified the hospital’s business model to “seamlessly” shift for work offsite. The result, Hansson said, was new care protocols and occupational health policies adopted, revised supply chains secured, surge plans forged, “advanced” goals of care adopted, and digital technology “uptake ”and COVID-related research studies expanded. SAH’s assessment centre has performed an “astounding” 12,000 swabs to date. As well, the hospital established a rapid COVID-19 diagnostic test in addition to working “closely” with regional partners to create an “optimized” lab system proving “timely” results, SAH’s head said. Early on, SAH took a “lead role” as one of 23 designated Pfizer vaccine hospitals in Ontario and continued to “play a lead” in partnership with Algoma Public Health and Algoma Ontario Health Team in employing vaccines. To date, SAH has provided more than 4,000 vaccines “in-house” and, in “close collaboration” with the COVID-19 Community Vaccine Hub held at the GFL Memorial Gardens, weekly vaccinations average between 5,000 and 6,000, Hansson said. “The experience of 2021 has been one of resiliency, with an unrelenting focus on COVID-19 driven by shared commitment, strong collaboration and quality care,” Hansson said, adding the community and local businesses “leaned in” with “unlimited” acts of kindness and support.

Article content “We saw unprecedented increases in donations in fundraising, heart-warming signage posted throughout our community, food donations for our staff, supply donations and everyone will certainly remember the early mask-sewing campaign,” Hansson said. COVID-19 did not leave the hospital’s bottom line unscathed. As anticipated, for the year ending March 31, SAH reported a deficit from hospital operations. The figure rang in at $4.4 million compared to last year’s surplus of $700,000. While the hospital incurred “significant unplanned” expenditures due to the impact of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health has provided funding to “mitigate these expenditures,” said board member Lisa Bell-Murray, delivering the treasurer’s report, based on audited financial statements. “The resulting deficit for the year was primarily due to other, one-time expenditures the hospital incurred,” she said. Ministry of Health recently announced it is providing hospitals with relief for non-ministry lost revenue as a result of COVID, as well as “some dollars to help with cash flows.” Bell-Murray did not indicate how much money SAH would receive from the province. A request from the Sault Star for that information was not immediately answered Monday evening. Hansson told the meeting COVID-19 contributed to a record year of hiring, which included bringing on board 118 nurses, 20 allied health professionals and 183 support team members and leaders.

Article content She also touched on bonds with area Indigenous communities and how, prior to the pandemic, she reached out to Indigenous communities that SAH serves in Algoma, and the hospital has now “stepped back into the work.” SAH, she said, is mapping a “comprehensive culturally sensitive and safe approach” to care delivery and has launched a video e-learn system for all staff on smudging and has held a smudging ceremony in a hospital department. The hospital head also mentioned the late-May announcement that the provincial government will back a new 20-bed residential withdrawal management program operated by SAH. Four more beds will be at the hospital for more acute-related services. The short-term program moved to the hospital site in early 2020 from its previous location at 911 Queen St. E., location. Officials anticipate the new program site will open in eight to 12 months at a location to be announced. An initial commitment is $343,000 annually for operational costs. Given accelerated vaccination rates and continued improvements of key public health indicators, officials are “looking toward the new amazing and not the new normal,” Hansson said. “We know the mission is not over and the work continues, yet we have the confidence that we will continue to be ready,” she added. “We are focusing on setting a strong course that will lead us confident into the future.” As of Monday evening, four cases remained active in Algoma; 396 have been reported since March 2020.

Article content “While each and every person certainly experiencing COVID-19 is of critical importance, our low-case volume as a community has been a testament to the outstanding work of our health-care professionals, our partners and our citizens.” Chief of staff Dr. Silvana Spadafora outlined the work of a host of committees, including the Infection Control Committee, which has “ensured” policies and procedures are updated and reviewed to maintain patient and staff safety. “They helped very, very much with our SAH pandemic response,” said Spadafora, at completion of her fourth year as chief of staff. The Professional Staff Wellness Committee continued to assist in maintaining morale and “keeping an eye on helping us overcome burnout, or at least minimize its impact on ourselves and on our work,” said Spadafora, citing medical professional leadership as a “personal area of interest.” “And we see our physicians and professional staff practising their learnings, especially in the times of stressful challenges,” she said. Spadafora said the Medical Advisory Committee’s “upcoming cycle” should prove “exciting as well as challenging,” adding MAC will work to understand upcoming challenges as physicians return to pre-COVID duties. Board chair Sharon Kirkpatrick saluted SAH brass for their leadership over the past year. “Many of us on the board thought responding to COVID-19 was more than enough to manage over the last several months,” she said. “We are proud of all of the accomplishments and we are proud of all of you, as well.”

Article content Kirkpatrick pointed out that since the start of the pandemic, no COVID-19 outbreaks were reported at SAH. “And it’s so important we continue this great work so we keep our hospital and our entire community safe,” she said. Board members, Kirkpatrick said, have been so reliable during these challenging times, lending countless hours and personal expertise. “While we were not surprised that every board member rose to the challenge, we were surprised that they exceeded all expectations we had for them,” she added. In other board business, one new member, Antoinette Blunt, was elected for a first three-year term and two members were reappointed: Bell-Murray for a third three-year term and Trevor Rachkowski for a second three-year term. The board thanked outgoing member Jim McLean, who served for three years. Kirkpatrick will serve as chair, Bell-Murray and Brent Rankin as vice-chairs and Hansson as secretary. SAH iCcare Awards, established by the board in 2011 to acknowledge an employee, volunteer and physician who consistently demonstrates “integrity, compassion, collaboration and partnership, accountability, respect and excellence,” were handed out. The 2021 recipients were Chad Carter (employee), Rick Wark (volunteer) and Dr. Emmalee Marshall (physician). The Dr. William Hutchinson Award, which recognizes “distinguished contributions” to health care in Sault Ste. Marie and Algoma, went to Dr. Henry Leung. Hansson gave a shout-out to hospital volunteers, whose time onsite has been limited by the pandemic. “But that did not stop our mighty 480 volunteers that found new and innovative ways to contribute over 20,000 hours to Sault Area Hospital in the midst of a pandemic. Truly incredible,” she said. jougler@postmedia.com On Twitter: JeffreyOugler

