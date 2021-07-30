Community partnerships come together to make North Spirit Lake First Nation evacuees welcome

The evacuees, who were forced from their homes because of the raging wildfires in Northwestern Ontario, have been treated to three events from the Garden River First Nation, including spending a day at Ojibway Park and celebrating a feast together.

About 100 evacuees from North Spirit Lake First Nation have settled into their temporary home in Sault Ste. Marie very well, city CAO Malcolm White said.

“We are very fortunate that we have had a ton of assistance from our community partners, especially from the Indian Friendship Centre and Garden River and Batchawana First Nations and the Ontario Aboriginal Association,” he said.

The North Spirit Lake First Nation residents are all vulnerable people, half of whom are children and the other half adults and elderly.

“These are very calm and respectful group of people who are very focused on taking care of themselves as much as they can,” White said.

However coordinated primary health care is being provided as needed through the Sault area health care groups including the Group Health Centre, Superior Family Health Team and the Sault Area Hospital.

The District Social Services Administration Board has also been heavily involved in helping the group.

White said the coordinated team effort ensures that the children have various activities to participate in.

“That has been a bit of a challenge, but we have been able to plan several activities at (Algoma’s) Water Tower Inn and within the community,” White said. “We really are thankful for the level of support that we have received from our community partners.”

The status of the evacuees remains in limbo as the wildfires in the region of their community continue to burn and smoke plumes blanket the area.