Article content Planning a community is not just about creating a series of roads and buildings.

Article content It requires a methodical approach that incorporates multiple factors for today and the future. Demographic trends, lifestyle needs, housing needs and the needs of emergency services make up only a small part of an Official Plan, which each community must have. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Community's vision to be reflected in city's new Official Plan Back to video The city’s existing Official Plan was created in 1996 and likely one of the oldest in the province, said Peter Tonazzo, a city planner. While the plan has seen numerous amendments over the years, the time has come to start new, he said. Creating an Official Plan is not easy, nor quick. The concept to begin working on a new plan began taking root in 2018 as changes in development trends were materializing and the community itself was at a crossroads, Tonazzo said. Development was starting to take a new shape in Sault Ste. Marie. For instance, the residential market, made up of roughly 80 per cent single residential residences and the remainder 20 per cent of various types, wasn’t necessarily expected to meet the future demographic needs of the community, especially given the Sault’s aging population and subsequent attempt to grow the community through immigration. But it wasn’t just about the need for particular styles of living units. Commercial trends were also changing, quality of life factors were taking on a more important role in the community, environmental protections were becoming paramount and the downtown was taking a new focus. Even more importantly, said city planning director Don McConnell, is the requirement by communities to keep current with provincial policy.

Article content “With all these factors in mind, and the requirement to keep current with the provincial policy, we decided a a new plan and new look taking into account all these aspects and examining what is important to the community should require a new document,” he said. Simply put, the time has come. An Official Plan typically has a 20-year lifespan, so starting over is fairly common. New plans have been created in North Bay and Sudbury over the past decade. A report to city council in 2018 is considered the official launch to the process. Council agreed that the different population trends, the importance of quality of life aspects and the changing face of employment all needed to be reflected in a new Official Plan. The planning department was charged with completing the process in house, with a $250,000 budget. But the process is not just as simple as drawing out a new plan – adding a park here, multi-storey residences there and a trail someone over there. The hard work is really about getting the community to share their vision of a future Sault Ste. Marie. It’s come under the umbrella now known as Shape the Sault. The first step was to engage the community and launch an extensive public consultation process that included community engagement with private stakeholder groups, open houses, information sessions, email distribution, social media and various discussions. In total 15 public open houses were held, more than 30 stakeholder group meetings, 40 community events, 2,600 discussion posts and a following of 1,500 social media followers.

Article content All was going well until the pandemic hit in 2019, literally putting the brakes on the consultation process that had been created. “In the end, that was ok,” McConnell said. “We had a huge education and outreach program completed and it gave us an opportunity to sit down and start drafting some of the policies,” he said. McConnell said this Official Plan will reflect the public engagement sessions and recommendations shared. “Those sessions went very well. People were interested because this is about their community and shaping it for the future,” he said. Tonazzo said the biggest eyeopener for him was the passion of individual community members and stakeholder groups on specific issues, programs or causes they strongly believe in. “They truly want to make Sault Ste. Marie a better place and they made some really good cases,” Tonazzo said. Throughout the consultation period, the planning department believed it was important to remain flexible with their questions in order to receive a broad range of comments and suggestions. Some discussions were tailed towards special interest groups, while other open houses took a more general approach and honed in on the specifics of participants. For instance, the department learned that certain flood control channels in the west end of the city is widely used by pedestrians out for a stroll, individuals who enjoy hiking or those just searching for natural habitat. The information was gleamed by the Sault Naturalists and Tonazzo said the planning department now better understand the value of those trails to the neighbourhood and to area residents.

Article content “We’re comfortable with the information we have received, and when we review we may go back for further consultation or feedback but the next step will tell the tale,” McConnell said. Tonazzo said he was impressed with participant’s passion for the community. “There are so many volunteers and groups that want to make Sault Ste. Marie a better place. They want to provide their input and share their ideas,” he said. “It really shows people are proud of our community, and that’s important.” A document of almost 300 pages is being compiled. It will explain, in detail, all aspects of what must be included in the Official Plan and the findings as explained by the community. “The more input we receive, the more it becomes a community plan, and that’s important,” McConnell said. When that document is completed – estimated to be later this fall – it will be shared through a website link for additional comments and feedback. It will also determine if there are any omissions in the plan and the planning department is anticipating a lot of feedback based on its early consultation process. The document will incorporate other plans and projects such as the James Street Strategy – a miniature Official Plan that deals with a particular neighbourhood – and incorporate quality of life initiatives like the Hub Trail, and Active Transportation Plan into planning principles. It also includes housing needs, environmental policies, economic development and the importance of an active downtown.

Article content “All these things tie in together and will be part of the plan and give us direction on how to continue to develop the city moving forward and ensure that we are following solid planning principles for our community,” McConnell said. It must be remembered that once finalized, the Official Plan becomes a policy document through which zoning bylaws are implemented. It sets the stage for where and how development of all kinds can occur in the community. “It’s important to note that city council cannot pass a bylaw or capital project that is not considered part of the Official Plan,” McConnell said. “This sets the stage for the overall guiding development in our community for years to come.” The development of the Official Plan doesn’t just include consultation with the community. Extensive review will also be done with the provincial government to ensure it meets the government’s planning policies. Based on Sudbury and North Bay’s experience, McConnell said the city has set aside significant time to discuss the plan with the province to ensure certain requirements of the provincial policy statement are in place. Some of the provincial statements are very specific, like environmental matters and development on wetlands, while others are flexible and can be molded to accommodate specific community needs. McConnell and Tonazzo both hope that once the drafts are available, the public will take the time to review the details and provide feedback before final consultation with the province, and eventual approval by city council, is completed. It’s expected the final Official Plan will be ready and approved by September, 2022.

