Conservation Authority awaits new regulations from working group

Sault Ste. Marie Region Conservation Authority is awaiting more word on how a working group, established by the Ontario government, will help implement changes to conservation authorities.

Corrina Barrett, general manger of the SSMRCA, said she received a letter from the government informing her that the group would be formed but did not offer any opportunity to sit at the table.

“There are six conservation authorities at the table, plus the chair of a seventh conservation authority and two members of Conservation Ontario as well as municipalities and other stakeholders,” Barrett told The Sault Star.

“At this time, we don’t really know what changes are going to be made or how the regulations from the Bill 229 legislation will be implemented,” she said.

The working group is to be chaired by Hassaan Basil, president and CEO of Conservation Halton.

Late last year, conservation authorities from across Ontario said legislative changes in Bill 229, The Protect, Support and Recover from COVID-19 Act, limits conservation authorities powers on how they regulate development in flood plains.