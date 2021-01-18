Conservation Authority awaits new regulations from working group

Conservation authorities across Ontario are in a flux of change as a result of new government legislation passed in December. Now, they wait to learn how new regulations will be applied.

Elaine Della-Mattia
Jan 18, 2021
Sault Ste. Marie Region Conservation Authority wears many hats, including regulating development on flood plains but that could change as a result of new legislation passed by the Ontario government. jpg, SH

Sault Ste. Marie Region Conservation Authority is awaiting more word on how a working group, established by the Ontario government, will help implement changes to conservation authorities.

Corrina Barrett, general manger of the SSMRCA, said she received a letter from the government informing her that the group would be formed but did not offer any opportunity to sit at the table.

“There are six conservation authorities at the table, plus the chair of a seventh conservation authority and two members of Conservation Ontario as well as municipalities and other stakeholders,” Barrett told The Sault Star.

“At this time, we don’t really know what changes are going to be made or how the regulations from the Bill 229 legislation will be implemented,” she said.

The working group is to be chaired by Hassaan Basil, president and CEO of Conservation Halton.

Late last year, conservation authorities from across Ontario said legislative changes in Bill 229, The Protect, Support and Recover from COVID-19 Act, limits conservation authorities powers on how they regulate development in flood plains.

The Ontario government calls it a move to cut red tape for developers and push conservation authorities back to their core business of flood control.

Conservation authorities counter that they are stewards of the environment and, for more than 50 years, have been the managing authority in their respective areas.

Flood control work for the conservation authority includes issues such as soil erosion, deforestation, water quality and providing natural places or park-like settings for people.

But Schedule 6 of Bill 229 allows developers to circumvent conservation authority rulings by going directly to the Minister of Ministry of Natural Resources or to the Ontario Land Tribunal directly to seek and receive permission to build on flood plains.

That may not always be in the best interest of the environment, the flood plains area in a community or factor in other considerations, Barrett had said shortly after the bill was introduced.

Barrett said she doesn’t anticipate any changes being made, but hopes the working group will ensure that the regulations emerging from the legislation ensure that conservation authorities are well informed and can do the work they have always been legislated to do to ensure conservation areas are protected and that people and property are protected.

Barrett said she expects individual conservation authorities will only be able to provide input through the same avenue as the public – though a written submission at some point in time.

“We will voice our opinions and our concerns if we are permitted to do so,” she said. “Our concerns are the same as when the bill was introduced. We want to ensure that we are able to do our job and protect the watershed and keep the same authorities we’ve always had.”

Barrett also said she believes that non-mandatory programs are important in the community, including the education and awareness program the SSMRCA was forced to cut in 2019 due to a provincial funding cut.

“We would love nothing more than to see a return to that program with the capacity to expand it with some funding,” she said.

With an increasing awareness on climate change and community environmental issues, Barrett said the program was instrumental in teaching youngsters about water conservation and how it affects society through climate change. It also honed in on home conservation and protections and responsibilities in water protection areas.

“We need to continue to improve and make sure we’re not causing red tape but at the same time ensure we are not harming the environment,” she said.

Jeff Yurek, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, said in a press release “as we move forward together, we want to build stronger relationships with conservation authorities so we can work together to ensure consistent best practices, good governance and appropriate accountability to best serve the people of Ontario,” said.

The province passed Bill 229 in December, with some amendments made based on feedback from stakeholder groups and conservation authorities.

The minister said the new working group will provide input to help the province develop regulations that focus on mandatory core programs and services of conservation authorities are required to provide.

The group will also examine agreements between municipalities and conservation authorities on other non-mandated programs and develop ways where community members can participate through community advisory boards.

A public consultation period is also expected to be launched.