Construction begins

The reconstruction of Third Line between the Sault Area Hospital Entrance and Black Road is scheduled to begin next week.

In order to facilitate the construction, Third Line between the Sault Area Hospital entrance and Black Road will be closed beginning Monday, May 17 for a period of six months.

During this time, construction signs including road closed, detour and directional information will be posted to direct traffic through the area along designated detour routes.

Access will be maintained for area residents and businesses from either Great Northern Road or Black Road. Motorists, pedestrians and cyclists are urged to be cautious and obey all detour signage in the area during this time.

