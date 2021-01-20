Construction industry fared well during pandemic, city stats show

Article content

Considering the majority of 2020 was spent in the midst of a pandemic, Sault Ste. Marie’s year-end building statistics were not all that dismal.

The city recorded its 1,578 building permit levels valued at $93,514,020.47.

That’s slightly down from the 2019 levels of 1,557 permits valued at $99,665,061.91, the data shows.

“With the conditions we are in, and have been in for most of the year, the construction industry did very well for Sault Ste. Marie,” said the city’s chief building officer Freddie Pozzebon.

What helped the issue was that the province didn’t overly restrict construction throughout the pandemic and that allowed projects to continue, albeit with the need to follow some regulations.

Pozzebon said the city did its part to ensure that projects continued to advance.

The city engaged in a number of virtual inspections. It processed permits online and even delivered them to applicants or the sites and worked with project managers to pick up and review drawings.