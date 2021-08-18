Construction season continues to be strong

The construction season in Sault Ste. Marie is continuing to fare well.

City statistics show that to date, 824 permits have been issued, with a value of $111.68 million.

While the number of permits issued are similar to the numbers issued in 2020, the value of those permits is more than double the value of the $45.9 million of permits issued during the same time frame in 2020.

Work completed in the industrial sector to date this year is in par with last year’s projected. Twelve permits have been issued totalling $6.5 million.

The commercial sector has seen 77 permits issued valued at $25 million, more than double last year’s 46 permits with a construction value of $13 million.

The work includes both new construction and alterations and additions throughout the commercial sector.

A $12 million office building accounts for almost half of the value of work permits issued.

In the industrial and governmental sector, $32.4 million of work is being completed, all of it through alterations and renovations. The work includes health care clinics, day care and nursing homes, hospitals, schools and post-secondary institutions.

In the residential sector, more new building permits have been issued than on the renovation side this year.

New builds total a little more than $35 million and renovation projects total $12.4 million.

So far this year a total of 70 new dwelling units have been built, which include 14 dwelling units and 56 single family dwellings.