Construction values soar in early 2021
The number of building permits issued by the City of Sault Ste. Marie to date has almost doubled the number from the previous year.
May statistics released by the city’s building department shows that so far this year, 500 permits have been issued with a construction value of $50.7 million.
That’s up from the same time period in 2020 when 367 permits were issued with a construction value of almost $16.2 million.
The majority of this year’s permits have been issued in the residential sector (424), with a value of $26.3 million.
The data also shows that 52 permits valued at $10.5 million were issued in the commercial sector, 17 permits in the institutional sector for $11.3 million and seven permits in the industrial sector for $2.4 million.
“We’re seeing an increase of more than 65 per cent in construction values, said chief building official Freddie Pozzebon. “A lot right now are coming from the residential sector but we’re expecting to see a lot more coming in the near future, including the institutional sector.”
The city is also seeing a rise in new single family dwellings, with 43 new units underway this year.
In the commercial side, the majority of work permits issued and work involved pertains to additions and alterations to the retail complex, totalling more than $4.3 million. A further $2.8 million is attributed to office building work underway this year.
There are no new builds in the commercial sector.
The industrial sector is also seeing some alterations and additions, the majority coming from the plant for manufacturing, processing and assembling, with $115,500 worth of permits issued for 3 permits.
Two other smaller permits, one for a primary industry building, the other for a storage building, have been valued at $20,000 each.
In the institutional and governmental sector, the majority of the $11 million of work is being done in schools with $4.3 million attributed to elementary schools and kindergarten and a further $4.5 million to secondary schools.
Smaller permits for lower construction values for alterations and additions have also been filed for the hospital, library and museums, government buildings and religious building.
In the residential sector 41 new single house permits have been issued and two semi-detached units, totalling almost $19 million.
A further $31.89 million of permit values have been issued for alterations and additions.
“It’s shaping up to be a good year and I think you’re going to see more coming in the residential sector,” Pozzebon said. “There are still a number of applications under review yet that should be approved in the coming months.”
In 2020, permit values in June, July and August rose substantially, as communities emerged from the first wave of the pandemic.
While some projects did not move forward as planned last year, those projects could move forward this year, increasing the construction value for this year’s numbers.