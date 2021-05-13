





Article content Cop killer Clinton Suzack has again been denied parole. The Parole Board of Canada denied the 56-year-old offender day parole after a full-day Elder-assisted hearing held by video conference. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Cop killer denied parole Back to video The former Sault Ste. Marie resident was sent to jail in 1995 for first-degree murder, along with co-accused Peter Pennett, for his role in the shooting death of Const. Joe MacDonald, a 29-year-old father of two young children. He has now been incarcerated serving a life sentence since March 1995 and is currently housed in a medium-security prison. Both he and Pennett were given 25-year terms for first-degree murder. This is Suzack’s third attempt for parole. The board notes that Suzack remains in a medium-security institution and has had no exposure to the community since the beginning of the sentence. It also notes that options to bridge the gap between the institutional setting and the community have been sidestepped for various reasons.

Article content The parole board wants to see Suzack have gradual exposure to the community with closely monitored access to determine if he can handle reintegration and apply his skills and tools learned in order to manage situations outside of an institutional setting. This is Suzack’s third sentence under federal jurisdiction. MacDonald was killed after he pulled over a vehicle with Suzack and a co-accused. An altercation began and MacDonald was shot. It had been alleged that during the October 1993 incident Suzack was collecting money from drug trafficking, was intoxicated and in possession of a gun while unlawfullly at large on a conditional release. The board determined that if granted parole, Suzack will present an undue risk to society before the expiration of his sentence. The board evaluated the factors in the case and the progress made to date during the time served. It also considered social history factors that have influenced Suzack and how he has addressed those issues to date. Suzack had previously been approved a transfer to a minimum security institution but the decision was then overturned. The board also heard three victim impact statements. “It is clear that the loss of their loved ones continues to have a significant impact on them to this day,” the decision, obtained by The Sault Star, states. “The emotions of having to revisit this traumatic experience was clearly difficult for them emotionally. It is clear they will never forget their loved one and the tragic manner in which he died. His death has left a void in the lives that will never be filled.”

Article content The board noted that Suzack’s criminal record dates back to 1981 with continuous and violent criminality. Prior to that, Suzack’s home life was varied after his parents divorced and he and his siblings were shuffled back and forth between parents until eventually put in a group home. The decision notes that the main contributing factors related to Suzack’s criminal lifestyle have been identified as attitude, associates, personal and emotional orientation and substance abuse. It also notes that education and employment factors are assets in his case and that during his sentence, Suzack has worked on those risk factors and asked for help when needed. “You added that you are still discovering your triggers but you use strategies to appropriately deal with it,” the decision reads. Psychological assessments have concluded Suzack has a personality disorder with antisocial and narcissistic traits, as well as alcohol use disorder in sustained remission in a controlled environment. The psychologist recommended a more gradual release, including a transfer to a lower security level facility and access to escorted and unescorted temporary absences. Serving this sentence also includes several blemishes that have required transfers between institutions and a stay in segregation. Most recently during COVID-19 pandemic, Suzack is described as exhibiting a questionable attitude by failing to comply with the health measures put in place to prevent the spread of the virus. On the positive side, the parole board noted that Suzack has upgraded his education while serving his sentence, reaching university level. Escorted temporary absences for medical reasons have also gone well. Suzack has also attended a number of correctional programs, including those for substance abuse and anger management. The report also notes that Suzack is gifted in arts and crafts and can use his culture as a way to learn to trust others and work on his self-esteem. He has been involved in the Aboriginal Pathways program for some times and has developed his personal spiritual path.

