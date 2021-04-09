





Article content City council will be asked Monday to support a program geared towards reducing plastic use in Sault Ste. Marie. The Plastic Free Pledge Program mimics a similar program launched in Sudbury and other communities last year. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Council asked to support Plastic Free Pledge program Back to video The unique aspect about the program is that it is volunteer based and can be used by homeowners, businesses, institutions and the city. “It has no limitations like some other programs and we won’t rely on any enforcement because at this point, it will be volunteer based, said Susan Hamilton Beach, director of public works. “Our research has indicated that communities that do have enforcement measures in place are not as successful as those who have volunteer-based programs that centre on an educational component,” she said. The City of Sault Ste. Marie was approached by Clean North with the idea of developing the program that is geared towards reducing plastic use. Under the program, individual households or businesses can take a pledge to reduce the use of single-use plastics or eliminate several of them from their use.

Article content In Sudbury, the program began early in 2020 by the Plastic-Free Greater Sudbury not-for-profit group leading the program received $75,000 from the Ontario Trillium Foundation to support the reduction of single use plastics with local businesses in the food industry. Hamilton Beach said launching a local program “seems like a good bridge to have because it increases the educational component on the issue and we will likely see it followed by federal and provincial government legislation some time in the future.”. The program, expected to be launched locally in the near future, will see the city’s website host educational information on reducing plastic use. It will also include information that allows volunteers to complete a self-audit of its existing plastic use and recommendations or suggestions on how to reduce that through alternative product use. “These are audits that can take place throughout your home or in a business,” Hamilton Beach said. The Sault Ste. Marie community, like others, have seen various restrictions and changes with the use of items like reusable bags as the COVID-19 struggle continues and regulations change. “We believe that with some increased education and increased alternatives, that will provide the framework for the future legislation when it’s established and it will give our community a leg up,” she said. Hamilton Beach admits that in some cases the alternatives may be a little more pricey and difficult to find but launching the program now on a volunteer basis gives people time to transition to the new products and change their purchasing habits as existing plastics are used up.

Article content “This is a great time to start a program like this because everyone will be getting into the spring cleaning mode soon, if they haven’t begun already,” she said. The ongoing pandemic prevents city staff or Clean North volunteers from meeting with students, businesses or other organizations face-to-face to promote the program, but plans are underway to create a video that can be used to explain its purpose and how reducing the use of plastics is important to the environment. “I think this is an issue that is front and centre and that there is a heightened level of awareness because of the unique, natural environment we live in and because of the pandemic,” Hamilton Beach said. While the plastic ban issue may be legislated in the future by higher levels of government, Hamilton Beach said the city doesn’t have the resources to enforce any bylaw right now and experiences shared by other communities indicate that a forceful approach isn’t always successful. “An optional program like this often sees a greater success and in the end, that’s what we want to see. We want to see the reduction of single use plastics,” she said. Locally, some retailers have put programs in place to reduce single-use plastic shopping bags and the program has been hailed successful. Some restaurants and small businesses have also used alternative options for drinking straws, cutlery and take-out containers. The federal government has stated that it will be working with governments at the provincial level to develop standards and targets for producers to be responsible for their plastic waste. The single-use plastic ban is expected to come in the near future.

Article content Just last week, the Council of the Great Lakes Region announced the creation of Circular Great Lakes, a regional initiative focused on reducing plastic materials in the waste stream . Circular Great Lakes will partner with the Alliance to End Plastic Waste to develop a circular economy strategy for plastics in the region, shifting them away from the landfill and gearing them towards a recycling and reuse economy. “The Alliance (to End Plastic Waste) firmly believes that enabling a circular economy will be key to ending plastic waste in the environment. The Circular Great Lakes initiative by the Council of the Great Lakes Region is an important step that aims to accelerate the region’s transition towards a zero plastic waste future. We look forward to collaborating with CGLR to develop the insights and expertise needed to realize this shared vision,” said Jacob Duer, President and CEO of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste.

