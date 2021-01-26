Council calls on province to fund treatment facility

As the District Social Services Administration Board works on expanding a downtown Neighbourhood Resource Centre and improve the quality of the shelter system, the Ontario government is asked to step up and fund a residential treatment facility for mental health and addictions.

Elaine Della-Mattia
Jan 26, 2021
City of Sault Ste. Marie council chambers at the Civic Centre

COVID-19 and the closure of the city’s only detoxification centre has likely set Sault Ste. Marie backwards in its fight to help those with mental health issues and addictions.

But Ward 2 Coun. Luke Dufour told city council Monday that unanimously passing a resolution penned by him and his wardmate Lisa Vezeau-Allen could see the city taking a step forward again.

The resolution partners with a presentation made to city council on a Wellness Bus in conceptual planning stages with a number of health care partners and the planning of the District Social Services Administration’s Board revamping of the former Sacred Heart school to transform it into a new and bigger Neighbourhood Resources Centre and temporary men’s shelter.

Both those services are designed to focus on Sault Ste. Marie’s downtown area and those community members who find themselves without services, or falling through the cracks.

Now, Dufour penned a motion that also asks the Ontario government to immediately fully fund a residential treatment facility to adequately respond to and address the local mental health and addiction crisis.

He said something had to be done and the DSSAB Neighbourhood Resource Centre, men’s shelter and the wellness bus are a start.

“We were beginning to see the cost of a lack of properly funded services being borne by downtown business owners and residents who were dealing with unprecedented levels of visible homelessness and mental illness. Our front line workers at Social Services and its partner agencies were reporting the same thing. We needed to intervene to keep our downtown a safe place to live and work.”

The plan presented to council, in the absence of provincial funding for a treatment centre, is a strategic investment to help the community with existing funding envelopes, Dufour said.

The councillors argue that the province has “exclusive constitutional mandate to deliver healthcare services to the residents of Sault Ste. Marie through the Sault Area Hospital and other provincially funded agencies.”

Dufour argues that the city and DSSAB has done it’s part to help with homelessness and the heath and wellness of its most vulnerable citizens.

But the city and DSSAB and the region’s health care providers can only do so much in those areas, he argues.

“My hope is that this work can continue to progress into larger investments in some kind of residential mental health and addictions treatment in SSM.  We fall below what our Northern neighbours have access to for these services and it is not right,” Dufour told council.

The closure of the detox facility hasn’t led to any new announcements about the implementation of other residential treatment options/facilities, and despite repeated lobbying for such a facility, no funding has been provided, Dufour says.

The province needs to step up to assist with mental health and badly needed addiction services, the motion reads.

This isn’t the first call for assistance for mental health and addiction services.

In fact, city council has made numerous efforts in recent years to support Sault Area Hospital and its lobby efforts to improve the services and treatment facilities for the Sault and area.

A Level 3 treatment facility was originally requested and believed to be the ideal option to help the opioid crisis in the city.

But new strategic planning initiatives now suggest that a full-scale residential treatment facility is the answer.

Dufour called on council’s unanimous support. “This is not just in lobbying t he province but also in supporting direct local action that can begin to meet the crisis unfolding in our neighbourhoods.”

He argues that efforts to address mental health and addictions have gone backwards during the pandemic, mainly because the city doesn’t have basic infrastructure it needs.

“We do our best work locally but we need the Ministry of Health and Long Term Care and the federal government to help,” agreed Mayor Christian Provenzano.

“This is a national problem,” he said. “The challenge exceeds community need. We need governments with jurisdictional and finances to assist us and help us with these matters.”

In a recent interview with The Sault Star, MPP Ross Romano said one of his priorities is to help the community with the mental health and addictions issue that has been plaguing the Sault.

He said while a Level 3 Treatment Centre is no longer the ‘ask’ of Sault Area Hospitals, the bigger goal is to establish a long-term training and treatment facility.

“I will do everything in my power to acquire it. What we had before is extremely lacking,” he said.

Dufour said he’s spoken to Romano about the issue.

“I do know that treatment facilities are high on the priority for our community. From downtown businesses and residents to families affected, we all need these resources,” he said.

City council passed the motion unanimously.