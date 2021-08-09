Council 'disappointed' in nixed NOHFC funding application for downtown plaza

A further report is expected in September after city staff review all options. Finding $2 million from alternative funding sources might be a bit easier with recent announcements of new or updated funding from upper levels of government.

City staff will be sharpening their pencils to find $2 million after receiving word from the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corp. that its application to fund the downtown plaza has been rejected.

NOHFC believes features of the proposed plaza can be found elsewhere in the downtown.

Tom Vair, deputy CAO of community development and enterprise services, dismissed the notion that the plaza will duplicate or negatively impact other venues in the downtown. Instead, he argues that the canal district and plaza can be complementary to each other with distinct and separate strategic purposes and the Roberta Bondar Pavilion is a major waterfront event space geared towards specific events, not necessarily a driver for downtown.

Vair’s report to council Monday said alternatives under consideration include reducing the budget of the plaza and scaling down its features, finding other funding sources or a little of both.

But staff warns that reducing the plaza features will be difficult and seriously compromise the intent and success of the plaza.

A further report is expected in September after city staff review all options.

Finding $2 million from alternative funding sources might be a bit easier with recent announcements of new or updated funding from upper levels of government.

With new-found funding of $18 million towards the twin pad arena already announced, a new tourism and community revitalization program and a one time gas-tax payment top up for municipalities, the opportunity may exist to proceed with the project as planned, Vair said.

“Staff believes an opportunity exists to raise additional funds through other contributions and utilize a portion of the Canada Community Build Fund to enable the plaza to proceed,” his report states.