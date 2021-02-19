





Share this Story: Council expected to support application to upgrade Pointe des Chenes day park

Council expected to support application to upgrade Pointe des Chenes day park Upgrades to Pointe des Chenes day park would come with an approval to the federal government's Healthy Communities Initiative.

Article content City council will be asked Monday to approve a grant application that, if successful, will see funding directed toward in the Pointe des Chenes day park. Under the Health Communities Initiative program, $31 million will be available by the federal government for projects, with funding support ranging from $5,000 to $250,000. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Council expected to support application to upgrade Pointe des Chenes day park Back to video The program supports communities as they create and adapt public spaces, and programming and services for public spaces to respond to ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next years, the council report states. The grant is designed to fund small-scale infrastructure projects to create safer, more vibrant and inclusive communities. City staff have developed a vision for the park that includes a $105,000 price tag, of which $80,000 is eligible for the grant. The project would include developing a shade structure with an existing concrete base, relocating playground equipment, creating a disc golf course, four-beach volleyball courts and new playground equipment.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content City staff say letters of support are anticipated from the Sault Disc Golf Club, the Sault Volleyball Association and Algoma Public Health. The letters would be included with the application, due March 9. “The investment into the park space will aid in amplifying this location as a destination site,” the report reads. “The addition of the disc golf course will provide another opportunity to lengthen overall patron stay and could facilitate local tournament play.” Beach volleyball courts may also create an opportunity for a regional tournament at the site. If successful with the grant application process, the project will create more recreational space at the site, increase the ability to host additional events and provide more accessible outdoor opportunities within the COVID-19 guidelines. The city’s financial share of the project will come from the parks subdivider reserve. Meanwhile, city council will also debate a motion that asks city staff to report on options for an additional bus route that would run on weekends in the summer months to bring residents from one or both of the transit transfer hubs to the Pointe des Chenes beach. Moved by councillors Matthew Shoemaker and Corey Gardi, the motion notes that Pointe des Chenes is the only public beach within the city limits and has become a family gathering spot. In order to ensure that all community members have access to the west-end beach, a weekend transit route between late June to Labour Day is proposed to help residents to get to the location.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content At its last council meeting, council voted in favor of closing the Pointe des Chenes campground, the city-owned facility which has been operated by the Lions Club for 35 years. Major infrastructure improvements are needed at the campground which were estimated to cost about $275,000 plus an additional $5,000 to $10,000 in regular operating costs. Council was told the 2020 season was plagued by challenges, including operating under a ‘no drinking water advisory’ and Algoma Public Health issuing directives on the water treatment plant. In addition, the comfort stations, plumbing fixtures and treatment plant’s programmable logic controller also need upgrades and are failing. Also at issue is that the city and Transport Canada have not been able to reach an agreement regarding water treatment facilities. The existing pressure tank does not comply with TSSA requirements and replacement is imminent to continue operation of the waste water system by the PUC, council was told. The campground operated at about 50 per cent occupancy last year for seasonal lots. City staff were also told that about 55 patrons would have returned for 2021. Ontario regulations issued last May as a result of COVID-19, required that all seasonal campgrounds have sites available only for trailers and recreational vehicles and are permitted to be there by way of a full season contract and that those campsites are equipped with electricity, water service and sewage disposal. The legislation also required that all shared facilities such as washrooms, be closed, and that the other areas of the seasonal campground be closed to the general public.

Share this article in your social network







News Near Sault Ste. Marie