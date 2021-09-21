Council keeps DSSAB deal for Early ON program delivery
Motion nixed that would have seen long-time resource centre staff sacked
After a summer fraught with anxiety over impending job losses, staff at the Prince Township Parent/Child Resource Centre can now breathe freely.
Council voted unanimously at its September meeting to defeat a motion to terminate the township’s contract with the Sault Ste. Marie District Social Services Administration Board for the delivery of the Early ON program at the resource centre.
The vote means present staff will continue to work at the centre’s sites in Prince Township, Goulais River and Sault Ste. Marie.
The vote followed a presentation by Kate Parniak, the centre’s program manager, who said she felt betrayed that council had notified the DSSAB of its intent to end the contract without her knowledge.
“My understanding is that this discussion took place in May. I didn’t find out until the end of June,” Parniak told council. She added that she’d heard the news from the DSSAB, not from the township.
If the termination had gone ahead, present staff would have faced layoffs, because DSSAB’s workplaces are unionized. While they might have been given an opportunity to reapply for their jobs, there was no guarantee they’d be rehired.
Liz Down, the resource centre’s spokesperson, raised the issue of staff layoffs at the July council meeting.
Mayor Ken Lamming told Down he’d arrange a meeting with the DSSAB CEO Mike Nadeau to work out an arrangement where staff could keep their jobs.
Down replied that a representative from the resource centre should also be at the meeting.
Nadeau attended a special council meeting on Aug. 4, but it took place in closed session, with no one from the resource centre present.
Prince CAO Peggy Greco, who took a leave of absence from the township office from May through July, attended the Aug. 4 meeting on her return.
She would later explain that the DSSAB did not consider the township’s termination notice a formal notice, and that council could still withdraw it.
The agenda for the September council meeting included eight letters written by resource centre staff, who highlighted the positive recognition the centre had brought to the township over the years.
One noted that live and online programming developed at the Prince centre had been used by families in Southern Ontario during the COVID-19 lockdown.
All letter writers mentioned the stress they had felt at the uncertainty surrounding their jobs and the financial impact that unemployment would have on their families.
Some also reminded council that they too were Prince residents.
“Is Prince Township the type of township that will put its employees’ careers at risk for what appears to be minimal cost savings?” asked staff member Rachel Corte.
One reason Lamming cited for terminating the DSSAB contract was the concern over liability. In July, he pointed out that when the Parent/Child Resource Centre opened in 1988, its only location was the township’s community centre. But since then, it had grown to include three locations, he said, and the township had full responsibility and liability for all three.
He suggested, too, that the resource centre increased the work for township office staff to the point where they were hard pressed to perform it adequately.
But at the September meeting. Parniak pointed out that the resource centre had operated since 1988 with no liability issues.
“What in 33 years has changed to cause the liability concern you’ve presented as the reason to terminate the program?” she asked.
And Greco said after the meeting that the annual premium on the resource centre’s liability insurance was in the $500 range — a small fraction of the township’s total premium.
Asked about the extra workload, she replied that the tasks she performed for the resource centre were normal office routines.
“I do the bookwork for them. (Parniak) does the cheques, but I have to do the reconciliation and enter the deposits into Quickbooks,” Greco said.
“When there’s grants or reports that have to be done, we simply do them together. It might take half an hour or so, once or twice a month.”
“The programming is all overseen by the DSSAB … There’s no money that comes out of the township office for the resource centre,” Greco said.