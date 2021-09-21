Motion nixed that would have seen long-time resource centre staff sacked

After a summer fraught with anxiety over impending job losses, staff at the Prince Township Parent/Child Resource Centre can now breathe freely.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Council voted unanimously at its September meeting to defeat a motion to terminate the township’s contract with the Sault Ste. Marie District Social Services Administration Board for the delivery of the Early ON program at the resource centre.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Council keeps DSSAB deal for Early ON program delivery Back to video

The vote means present staff will continue to work at the centre’s sites in Prince Township, Goulais River and Sault Ste. Marie.

The vote followed a presentation by Kate Parniak, the centre’s program manager, who said she felt betrayed that council had notified the DSSAB of its intent to end the contract without her knowledge.

“My understanding is that this discussion took place in May. I didn’t find out until the end of June,” Parniak told council. She added that she’d heard the news from the DSSAB, not from the township.

If the termination had gone ahead, present staff would have faced layoffs, because DSSAB’s workplaces are unionized. While they might have been given an opportunity to reapply for their jobs, there was no guarantee they’d be rehired.

Liz Down, the resource centre’s spokesperson, raised the issue of staff layoffs at the July council meeting.

Mayor Ken Lamming told Down he’d arrange a meeting with the DSSAB CEO Mike Nadeau to work out an arrangement where staff could keep their jobs.

Down replied that a representative from the resource centre should also be at the meeting.

Nadeau attended a special council meeting on Aug. 4, but it took place in closed session, with no one from the resource centre present.