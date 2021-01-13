Council takes next step in Twin Pad facility

Article content continued

She told council that based on initial conversations, the application will either be approved for the entire amount or rejected. She expects positive results.

Schell said the application has been submitted to Infrastructure Ontario to begin the approval process for the project, but city council also needs to pass a borrowing bylaw for the construction financing and long term borrowing to be approved by council.

Council had been told that debt servicing during the construction period and debt servicing is provided for in the operating budget with retired debt servicing in the amount of $1,071,765 in 2021 and an additional $581,881 in 2022.

Once the project is tendered, city council still needs to give its final approval for the project and its costs.

Mayor Christian Provenzano has already said that if the tenders come in too high, council can decide to either find the additional monies required to complete the project or decide not to nix the project. He has indicated he would pull his support from the project.

The planned $28.8 million twin pad arena project will complete the original vision of the west end community centre by adding two ice surfaces, meeting rooms and other amenities.

The full twin-pad plan includes two NHL-size ice pads, 10 accessible player change rooms and additional change rooms for referees.

One ice pad will have room for 750 spectators and a second for 300.

Additional community meeting rooms, gathering areas, concession stands, washrooms, a pro shop and ticket office, will also be included if the plan moves forward in its entirety.

Many stakeholders, including hockey, ringette and figure skating groups, and the accessibility committee, were consulted.

The building would meet and exceed Ontario building codes, facility accessibility design codes and use waste heat to warm part of the facility. Provisions were also made to add solar panels in the future if the infrastructure becomes available nearby.

An additional walking track would increase the costs by $1 million, something several councillors said they’d like to see, and hope that it can be incorporated within the existing budget.