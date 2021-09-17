Council will need to make tough decisions on Downtown Plaza

The proposed Downtown Plaza is still short some funds and council will be forced later this month to make some tough decisions.

Later this month city council will receive a report from staff with options on how it can proceed with the proposed Downtown Plaza.

On Monday, city council narrowly moved forward with a decision to move forward with planned electrical servicing work required for the plaza itself.

Simply put, five of the six members of council didn’t want to spend $225,000 on the electrical work or $5,721 on Bell work to relocate services in the area until it determines if, or how, it will proceed with the plaza itself.

Last month a disappointed city council sent staff back to sharpen their pencils to find $2 million after receiving word from the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corp. that its funding application had been rejected.

NOHFC believes features of the proposed plaza can be found elsewhere in the downtown.

Council’s decision sent city staff back to the drawing table, scrambling to determine whether cost-savings measures can be found by scaling down some of the features of the proposed gathering place or find alternative funding measures to make up the difference. A third recommendation may include a little of both and a fundraising campaign is underway.

In fact, it was announced Friday that Clark McDaniel, CEO of Williams and McDaniel Property Management, has pledged $200,000 towards the plaza because he believes it will have a significant impact on the local economies and attract business investments and tourism.

That still leaves the city $1.8 million short and staff’s recommendations on how to make up that shortfall are still under wraps to the public. It’s expected they will be presented to city council at its Sept. 27 meeting.