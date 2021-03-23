





The St. Mary's River Bi-National Public Advisory Council has endorsed a city councillors lobby efforts and that letter came unsolicited.

Article content An unsolicited letter of support to help convince the federal government to establish its new Canada Water Agency facility in Sault Ste. Marie has driven Corey Gardi to seek more, similar letters. The Ward 5 councillor has been working with Mayor Christian Provenzano to request and gather letters of support that could bolster the city’s effort to get the new Canada Water Agency facility in Sault Ste. Marie. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Councillor continues to pursue Clean Water Agency Back to video Sault Ste. Marie is not the only community lobbying to be the home of the Canada Water Agency. Interest has also been sparked by communities in Saskatchewan, but a process to determine the best location has not yet begun. The St. Mary’s River Bi-National Public Advisory Council has endorsed a city councillor’s lobby efforts and that letter came unsolicited, Gardi said. As a result, Gardi has teamed up with Provenzano and both have divided up a list of other stakeholders who might be interested in seeing the project move forward close to home.

Article content The list with letters of support – or those that are expected to arrive in short order – is growing, Gardi said. And what’s even more impressive is support is coming from both sides of the St. Mary’s River, where a vision exists that both Canada and the United States can partner on clean water projects to help the St. Mary’s River and the Great Lake basin. Gardi said letters of support have been received by Algoma University’s school of environment and life sciences, geography, geology and land stewardship. The Invasive Species Centre, RAIN and other organizations have also offered support, along with Lake Superior State University’s Centre for Freshwater Research and Education, Sault College’s National Environment Program, the Sault Ste. Marie Region Conservation Authority and both the Batchewana and Garden River First Nation communities. Gardi and Provenzano have had several conversations with MP Terry Sheehan on the issue and Sheehan has arranged a meeting next week with MP Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change. Provenzano said the meeting is designed to get a sense about if a location for the proposed water agency has been selected and, if not, to learn what process will be used to determine how the location will be selected and assess whether Sault Ste. Marie could be considered for it. Sheehan said he supports the city in its drive to be considered for the agency and was pleased to set up the meeting.

Article content “This is a great chance for Sault Ste. Marie to showcase itself to locate the Clean Water Agency here. I think we have a compelling case to tell, given our location on the Great Lakes, the history of Sault Ste. Marie and the history of our First Nations in this area as a gathering place to fish the white fish,” Sheehan said. In addition, the area has the most PhDs per capita in Canada through its educational and research facilities, he said. Sheehan said that consultations began in December with ideas being collected on how Canada can improve and manage its freshwater supply better. “We are still at the beginning of this process and I am pleased to have arranged this meeting to open the door and help Sault Ste. Marie enter the process,” Sheehan said. “The research and science going on here is absolutely amazing and this would only add to it.” Gardi said he also hopes the letters of support will be presented to the federal minister to bolster Sault Ste. Marie’s efforts and he’s passionate on his belief that the city is a great location for the agency with synergies that can be formed among educational institutions and other research agencies already located here. “I also think that the clean water issue is a big piece to our First Nations and Metis communities and this agency will deal with a number of Indigenous matters around water, and specifically clean drinking water. I think we are well positioned for that, including the work our PUC is doing northwest of Sault Ste. Marie,” Gardi said.

Article content He said he also believes that the agency will work well with attempts at reconciliation. “The best way is to get clean drinking water to these communities, and I anticipate that our friends in Batchewana First Nation and Garden River (First Nation) will be supportive of that,” he said. The St. Mary’s River Bi-National Public Advisory Council letter reads in part, “The geographic location of Sault Ste. Marie along an international waterway at the junction of two of the Great Lakes and in central Canada makes Sault Ste. Marie an ideal location. In addition, the Agency will be able to coordinate research with existing federal and provincial facilities, two universities, and a provincial college already located here.” The Bi-National Public Advisory Council represents stakeholders on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border of the St. Mary’s River. It’s mandate is to provide input into the rehabilitation of the river, which was designated an area of concern due to the degradation of the ecosystem from past years of contamination. “With the Canada Water Agency located on its shore, we hope that they will prioritize research and action contributing to the task of fully rehabilitating and protecting the St. Mary’s River,” the letter states. Gardi has also turned to social media, asking individual community members to share a post to further spread his lobbying efforts. The post notes that Sault Ste. Marie “is located at the heart of the Great Lakes, the world’s largest and most critically important body of fresh water. The great Lakes have been historically significant to the community and surrounding area for centuries, and the banks of the St. Mary’s River have been a meeting place for Indigenous peoples for millennia.”

Article content “I think it is important to build as much momentum as we can in the community for something as important as water research,” Gardi said. “I think, as a community, we need to do our best to focus on the environment and the knowledge-based economy. It’s so important around the world and in North America.” During the fall Speech from the Throne last fall, the federal government announced it wants to establish a new Canada water research agency. Since that time, Gardi has been lobbying for the federal government to set up that agency in Sault Ste. Marie, at the centre of the Great Lakes, on a major transportation hub and on the International Border. Sault Ste. Marie is also home to renowned research facilities, including the Invasive Species Centre, Great Lakes Forestry Research Centre and Ontario Forestry Research Institute. It can also create synergies with Lake Superior State University, Algoma University and Sault College.

