Councillors call on SAH for transparency, truth

Two Sault Ste. Marie city councillors are voicing their concerns over news that Sault Area Hospital president and CEO Wendy Hansson travelled out of province during the current pandemic, questioning the hospital board’s wisdom in allowing the travel and damning the dearth of details coming from SAH on the matter.
“In the midst of a health crisis, I think Ms. Hansson should be spending her time in Sault Ste. Marie,” said Ward 5 Coun. Corey Gardi.
“I think that in the midst of a health crisis, in the midst of a pandemic, (SAH) should be as transparent as possible, which would mean being as accountable as possible,” Gardi told the Sault Star Monday morning, two days after the newspaper reported SAH has refused to provide further details on an earlier release stating that Hansson travelled during the pandemic to visit her immediate family in British Columbia and attend prearranged medical appointments with clinicians with whom she has had “long-standing relationships.”