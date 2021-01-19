COVID-19 cases climb by 1

The Sault Star
Jan 19, 2021  •  8 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read
This handout illustration image created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the coronavirus, COVID-19. HANDOUT / CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

One more Sault Ste. Marie and area residents has tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 143 since March. Twenty-five cases are active as of late Tuesday, Algoma Public Health says.

80,152 residents were tested as of Tuesday. This individual was tested Jan. 17.

It’s unknown how Case No. 143, in Central and East Algoma, caught the virus.

The individual is self-isolating.

