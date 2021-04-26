COVID-19 cases climb by 1

Jeffrey Ougler
Algoma Public Health reports one new case of COVID-19, from Sault Ste. Marie and area.

The individual caught the virus from close contact and is self-isolating, APH said Monday evening.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 320 since March, with 35 active cases, four of which have screened positive for a variant of concern.

There are currently two COVID-19 hospitalizations. There have been four deaths in Algoma District.

