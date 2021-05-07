COVID-19 cases climb by 1

Article content

Algoma Public Health reports one new case of COVID-19, from Sault Ste. Marie and area.

The individual, self-isolating, caught the virus from close contact, APH said late Friday afternoon.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 343, with 24 active.

There are currently no COVID-19 hospitalizations. There have been four deaths in Algoma District.

Algoma regions with COVID-19 cases reported in the past 14 days include Sault Ste. Marie and area, Elliot Lake and area and North Algoma.

Meanwhile, Ontario reported there are 3,166 new cases of COVID-19 in the province Friday and 23 more deaths linked to the virus.

The Ministry of Health says Friday’s case count may be under-reported due to a technical issue with the laboratory data feed.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 876 new cases in Toronto, 817 in Peel Region, and 300 in York Region.

The province says more than 1,900 people are hospitalized because of the virus, with 858 patients in intensive care and 611 on a ventilator.

— with files from the Canadian Press