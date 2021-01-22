COVID-19 cases climb by 1

The Sault Star
Jan 22, 2021  •  15 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read

One more Algoma District resident has tested positive for COVID-19, Algoma Public Health reported Friday evening.

The individual, who caught the virus via international travel, is self-isolating.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 150 since March. Twenty cases are confirmed active as of Friday evening, APH says.

Algoma regions with COVID-19 cases reported in the past 14 days include Central and East Algoma, Sault Ste. Marie and area and Elliot Lake and area.

