One more Algoma District resident has tested positive for COVID-19.
The individual’s coronavirus is connected to international travel, Algoma Public Health said Tuesday.
COVID-19 cases climb by 1
The person is self-isolating.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 187 since March. Twenty-one cases are active.
There are currently two COVID-19 hospitalizations. There have been two deaths in Algoma District.