COVID-19 cases climb by 1

The Sault Star
Feb 09, 2021  •  13 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read

One more Algoma District resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual’s coronavirus is connected to international travel, Algoma Public Health said Tuesday.

The person is self-isolating.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 187 since March. Twenty-one cases are active.

There are currently two COVID-19 hospitalizations. There have been two deaths in Algoma District.

