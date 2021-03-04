COVID-19 cases climb by 1

Article content

One more Algoma District resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

It’s unknown how the person caught novel coronavirus, Algoma Public Health said Thursday.

The individual is self-isolating.

Additionally, anyone who travelled on the following flights below, in the indicated rows, should contact Algoma Public Health or their local public health unit.

— Air Canada flight AC 481, March 1, from Montreal to Toronto, passengers in rows 27-33 and flight crew that may have served these rows are considered close contacts.

— Air Canada flight AC 8321, March 1, from Toronto to Sault Ste. Marie, passengers in rows 5-11 and flight crew that may have served these rows are considered close contacts.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 200 since March. Six cases are active, Algoma Public Health says.

There is currently one COVID-19 hospitalization. There have been four deaths in Algoma District.