COVID-19 cases climb by 1
Article content
One more Algoma District resident has tested positive for COVID-19.
The individual caught the virus from close contact, Algoma Public Health reported Thursday evening.
We apologize, but this video has failed to load.
Try refreshing your browser.
COVID-19 cases climb by 1 Back to video
The individual is self-isolating.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 201 since March. There have been four deaths.
Advertisement
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.