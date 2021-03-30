COVID-19 cases climb by 1

The Sault Star
Mar 30, 2021  •  9 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
One more Algoma District resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Elliot Lake resident is self-isolating, Algoma Public Health reported Tuesday.

The individual caught the virus from close contact.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 229 since March, with 10 cases active as of Tuesday, Algoma Public Health says.

There are currently no COVID-19 hospitalizations. There have been four deaths in Algoma District.

