Article content

Algoma Public Health reports one new case of COVID-19, from Central and East Algoma.

The individual, self-isolating, caught the virus from close contact, APH reported Friday evening.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. COVID-19 cases climb by 1 Back to video

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 289 since March, with 42 active.

There is currently one COVID-19 hospitalization. There have been four deaths in Algoma District.