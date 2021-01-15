COVID-19 cases climb by 2

Article content

Two more Sault Ste. Marie and area residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

One case is from Sault Ste. Marie and area and the other is from Central and East Algoma, Algoma Public Health said Friday afternoon.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 138 since March. Thirty-three cases are active as of late Friday afternoon.

One individual was tested Tuesday, the other Wednesday.

One caught the virus from close contact. It’s unknown how the other caught novel coronavirus.

Both are self-isolating.