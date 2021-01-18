COVID-19 cases climb by 2

The Sault Star
Jan 18, 2021  •  8 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read
This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus particles give coronaviruses their name, crown-like.

Two more Sault Ste. Marie and area residents have tested positive for COVID-19, Algoma Public Health reported Sunday evening.

Both cases are from Sault Ste. Marie and area and are self-isolating.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 142 since March. Thirty-seven cases are active as of Sunday evening, APH says.

One resident was tested Friday. The other was tested Saturday.

Both caught the virus from close contact, APH says.

