Two more Sault Ste. Marie and area residents have tested positive for COVID-19, Algoma Public Health reported Sunday evening.

Both cases are from Sault Ste. Marie and area and are self-isolating.

COVID-19 cases climb by 2

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 142 since March. Thirty-seven cases are active as of Sunday evening, APH says.

One resident was tested Friday. The other was tested Saturday.

Both caught the virus from close contact, APH says.