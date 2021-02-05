COVID-19 cases climb by 2

Article content

Two more Algoma District residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

One is from Sault Ste. Marie and area and the other is from Central and East Algoma, Algoma Public Health reported Friday night.

It’s unknown how both caught novel coronavirus.

All are self-isolating.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 177 since March. Twenty-one cases are active, Algoma Public Health says.

There are currently two COVID-19 hospitalizations. There have been two deaths in Algoma District.