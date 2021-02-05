COVID-19 cases climb by 2

The Sault Star
Feb 05, 2021  •  7 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read
This handout illustration image created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the coronavirus, COVID-19. HANDOUT / CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

Two more Algoma District residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

One is from Sault Ste. Marie and area and the other is from Central and East Algoma, Algoma Public Health reported Friday night.

It’s unknown how both caught novel coronavirus.

All are self-isolating.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 177 since March. Twenty-one cases are active, Algoma Public Health says.

There are currently two COVID-19 hospitalizations. There have been two deaths in Algoma District.

