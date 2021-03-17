Article content

Two more Algoma District residents have tested positive for COVID-19, one from Sault Ste. Marie and area and the other from Central and East Algoma.

One caught the virus from close contact. It’s unknown how the other person caught novel coronavirus, Algoma Public Health reported Wednesday.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. COVID-19 cases climb by 2 Back to video

Both are self-isolating.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 219 since March, 21 of which remain active, Algoma Public Health says.

There is currently one COVID-19-related hospitalization. There have been four deaths in Algoma District.