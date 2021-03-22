COVID-19 cases climb by 2
Algoma Public Health is reporting two new cases of COVID-19, both from Sault Ste. Marie and area.
Both caught the virus from close contact, APH said Monday night.
Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health you are not considered a close contact.
All are self-isolating.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 224 since March, with 21 active, Algoma Public Health says.
There is currently one COVID-19 hospitalization. There have been four deaths in Algoma District.