COVID-19 cases climb by 1

One more Algoma District resident has tested positive for COVID-19.
It’s unknown how the individual caught novel coronavirus, Algoma Public Health reported Tuesday evening.
The person is self-isolating.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 248 since March, with 22 cases active.
APH says 117,591 residents have been tested.
There is currently one COVID-19 hospitalization. There have been four deaths in Algoma District.
