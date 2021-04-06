COVID-19 cases climb by 1

One more Algoma District resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

It’s unknown how the individual caught novel coronavirus, Algoma Public Health reported Tuesday evening.

The person is self-isolating.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 248 since March, with 22 cases active.

APH says 117,591 residents have been tested.

There is currently one COVID-19 hospitalization. There have been four deaths in Algoma District.

