Article content

One more Algoma District resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

It’s unknown how the individual caught novel coronavirus, Algoma Public Health reported Tuesday evening.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. COVID-19 cases climb by 1 Back to video

The person is self-isolating.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 248 since March, with 22 cases active.

APH says 117,591 residents have been tested.

There is currently one COVID-19 hospitalization. There have been four deaths in Algoma District.