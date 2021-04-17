COVID-19 cases climb by 2, province walks back sweeping police powers

Article content

Algoma Public Health reports two new cases of COVID-19 Saturday evening, one from Elliot Lake and area and one from Sault Ste. Marie and area.

Both caught the virus from close contact and are self-isolating.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 291 since March, with 44 cases currently active.

There is currently one COVID-19 hospitalization. There have been four deaths in Algoma District.

Meanwhile, Ontario’s government has walked back sweeping new police powers a day after they were announced.

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones says officers will no longer have the right to stop pedestrians or drivers to ask why they are out or request their home address.

Instead, she says, police will only be able to stop people who they have reason to believe are participating in an “organized public event or social gathering.”

Friday’s announcement that police could arbitrarily stop residents prompted a swift and furious backlash from civil libertarians and public health experts alike.