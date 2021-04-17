COVID-19 cases climb by 2, province walks back sweeping police powers
Article content
Algoma Public Health reports two new cases of COVID-19 Saturday evening, one from Elliot Lake and area and one from Sault Ste. Marie and area.
Both caught the virus from close contact and are self-isolating.
COVID-19 cases climb by 2, province walks back sweeping police powers Back to video
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 291 since March, with 44 cases currently active.
There is currently one COVID-19 hospitalization. There have been four deaths in Algoma District.
Meanwhile, Ontario’s government has walked back sweeping new police powers a day after they were announced.
Solicitor General Sylvia Jones says officers will no longer have the right to stop pedestrians or drivers to ask why they are out or request their home address.
Instead, she says, police will only be able to stop people who they have reason to believe are participating in an “organized public event or social gathering.”
Friday’s announcement that police could arbitrarily stop residents prompted a swift and furious backlash from civil libertarians and public health experts alike.
Advertisement
Article content
They argued that the added police powers aimed at enforcing stay-at-home orders were overkill.
Many police forces across the province, including Sault Ste. Marie Police Service, also indicated they did not intend to make use of their new powers.
Ontario’s daily COVID-19 case count is down from Friday’s single-day high, but the province has set a new record for virus-related hospitalizations.
There are currently 2,065 COVID-19 patients in hospital, marking the first time that figure has passed the 2,000 mark.
The province is reporting 4,362 new infections Saturday, down from the record-high 4,812 logged a day earlier.
A number of new public health measures have taken effect across the province today, all of which are meant to contain the surging case counts.
They include new powers allowing police to randomly stop drivers and pedestrians to ensure compliance with the province’s extended stay-at-home order, tighter capacity limits on essential retailers and public gatherings, and the closure of outdoor recreation spaces.
— with files from The Canadian Press