Article content

Three more Elliot Lake and area residents have tested positive for COVID-19, Algoma Public Health reported Sunday evening.

One caught the virus from close contact. It’s unknown how the other two caught novel coronavirus.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. COVID-19 cases climb by 3 Back to video

All are self-isolating.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Algoma District to 199 since March. Five cases are active, Algoma Public Health says.

There is currently one COVID-19 hospitalization. There have been four deaths in Algoma District.

The district’s third death was confirmed Feb. 15 by St. Joseph’s General Hospital, in Elliot Lake, east of Sault Ste. Marie.

Shortly before that, Algoma Public Health identified seven confirmed cases associated with a specific multi-unit dwelling in that city.

Following a “thorough” public health investigation of 100 Warsaw Pl., including case and contact interviews and an on-site environmental inspection, APH determined that some cases were linked to known person-to-person exposures, but not all.