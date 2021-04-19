COVID-19 cases climb by 3

Article content

Algoma Public Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 Monday evening, two from Elliot Lake and area and one from Sault Ste. Marie and area.

All caught the virus from close contact and all are self-isolating.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 299 since March, with 42 active, Algoma Public Health says.

There are currently two COVID-19 hospitalizations. There have been four deaths in Algoma District.

Meanwhile, Ontario reported 4,447 new cases of COVID-19 Monday and 19 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 1,299 new cases in Toronto, 926 in Peel Region and 577 in York Region.

The Health Department is reporting that 2,202 people are hospitalized with the disease, although the government notes that more than 10 per cent of hospitals did not submit data.

There are 755 people in intensive care and 516 on ventilators.

— with files from The Canadian Press