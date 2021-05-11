Province will stop giving out first doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

Three more Algoma District residents have tested positive for COVID-19, two from Sault Ste. Marie and area and one from Elliot Lake and area.

All caught the virus from close contact and are self-isolating, Algoma Public Health reported late Tuesday afternoon.

COVID-19 cases climb by 3

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 354, with 22 active cases.

Four confirmed COVID-19 cases in Algoma have screened positive for a variant of concern. As of March 22, all COVID-19 positive specimens are tested for the N501Y and E484K mutations.

Algoma regions with COVID-19 cases reported in the past 14 days include Sault Ste. Marie and area, Elliot Lake and area and North Algoma.

There are currently three COVID-19 hospitalizations. There have been four deaths in Algoma District.

Meanwhile, Ontario’s top doctor says the province will stop giving out first doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Dr. David Williams says the decision has been made out of an abundance of caution because of increased instances of a rare blood clotting disorder linked to the shot.