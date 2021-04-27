COVID-19 cases climb by 4

Article content

Algoma Public Health reports four new cases of COVID-19, all from Sault Ste. Marie and area.

Two caught the virus from close contact. It’s unknown how the others caught novel coronavirus, APH reported Tuesday evening.

All are self-isolating.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 324 since March. Thirty-eight cases are active, four of which screened positive for a variant of concern.

There are currently two COVID-19 hospitalizations. There have been four deaths in Algoma District.

Meanwhile, Ontario is reporting 3,265 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and 29 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 1,044 new cases in Toronto, 673 in Peel Region, and 452 in York Region.

She also says there are 171 new cases in Durham Region and 150 in Ottawa.

The Ministry of Health says 2,336 people are currently hospitalized, 875 patients are in intensive care, and 589 are on a ventilator.

— with files from the Canadian Press