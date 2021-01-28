COVID-19 cases climb by 5

Article content

Five more Algoma District residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Two caught the virus from close contact. It’s unknown how the other three caught novel coronavirus.

Four are from Central and East Algoma and one is from Sault Ste. Marie and area.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 155 since March. Fifteen cases are active as of Wednesday night, Algoma Public Health says.

All are self-isolating.

There have been two deaths, to date. One COVID patient is currently hospitalized.