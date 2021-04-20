COVID-19 cases climb by 5

Article content

Algoma Public Health reported five new cases of COVID-19, all from Sault Ste. Marie and area, Tuesday evening.

All caught the virus from close contact and are self-isolating.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 304 since March, with 45 cases active.

There are currently three COVID-19 hospitalizations. There have been four deaths in Algoma District.