COVID-19 cases climb by 5

The Sault Star
Apr 20, 2021  •  12 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Algoma Public Health reported five new cases of COVID-19, all from Sault Ste. Marie and area, Tuesday evening.

All caught the virus from close contact and are self-isolating.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 304 since March, with 45 cases active.

There are currently three COVID-19 hospitalizations. There have been  four deaths in Algoma District.

