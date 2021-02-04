COVID-19 cases climb by 6

A computer image created by Nexu Science Communication together with Trinity College in Dublin, shows a model structurally representative of a betacoronavirus which is the type of virus linked to COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus linked to the Wuhan outbreak, shared with Reuters on Feb. 18, 2020. (Nexus Science Communication/via Reuters)

Six more Algoma District residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Four are from Sault Ste. Marie and area, one is from Central and East Algoma and one is from Elliot Lake and area, Algoma Public Health reported Wednesday night.

Two caught the virus from close contact. It’s unknown how the other four caught novel coronavirus.

All are self-isolating.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 175 since March. Twenty-seven cases are active, Algoma Public Health says.

There are currently two COVID-19 hospitalizations. There have been two deaths in Algoma District.

