Six more Algoma District residents have tested positive for COVID-19, all from Sault Ste. Marie and area.

Five caught the virus from close contact. It’s unknown how the other person caught novel coronavirus, Algoma Public Health reported Wednesday night.

COVID-19 cases climb by 6

All are self-isolating.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 285 since March, with 47 cases active, Algoma Public Health says.

APH reports 122,550 residents have been.

There is currently one COVID-19 hospitalization. There have been four deaths in Algoma District.