Article content

Eight more Sault Ste. Marie and area residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 136 since March. Forty-three cases are active as of late Thursday evening, Algoma Public Health says.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. COVID-19 cases climb by 8 Back to video

Six were tested Monday and two Wednesday.

Five caught the virus from close contact. It’s unknown how three caught novel coronavirus.

All are self-isolating.