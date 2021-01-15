COVID-19 cases climb by 8

Article content
Eight more Sault Ste. Marie and area residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 136 since March. Forty-three cases are active as of late Thursday evening, Algoma Public Health says.
Six were tested Monday and two Wednesday.
Five caught the virus from close contact. It’s unknown how three caught novel coronavirus.
All are self-isolating.