COVID-19 cases increase by 3

Algoma Public Health reported three new COVID-19 cases Thursday evening, two from Sault Ste. Marie and area and one from Central and East Algoma.

All caught the virus from close contact. All are self-isolating.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 285 since March, with 44 cases active, Algoma Public Health says.

The health unit says 122,698 residents have been tested. There is currently one COVID-19 hospitalization. There have been four deaths in Algoma District.

Meanwhile, Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

At the same time, the health unit reported the number of active cases in the region dropped by nine, from 215 on Wednesday to 206 on Thursday.

One of the new cases tested positive for a COVID variant, while 20 of the new cases are in Greater Sudbury and three are in the Sudbury District.

Eleven of the news cases are still being investigated for the cause; seven were the result of close contact with a person infected by COVID-19. One case was related to travel.

Most of the new cases are among people aged 39 or younger.

The number of outbreaks at workplaces, Health Sciences North, day cares, long-term care homes and other public places remained steady at 13.