COVID-19 cases jump by 3

Algoma Public Health reports three new cases of COVID-19, all from Sault Ste. Marie and area.

Two caught the virus from close contact. It’s unknown how the other person caught novel coronavirus, APH reported late Wednesday afternoon.

All are self-isolating.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 341 since March. Thirty cases are active.

APH reports 133,698 area residents have been tested. Four confirmed COVID-19 cases in Algoma have screened positive for a variant of concern.

There is currently one COVID-19 hospitalization. There have been four deaths in Algoma District.

Meanwhile, Ontario reported 2,941 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and 44 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 924 new cases in Toronto, 565 in Peel Region, and 254 in York Region.

The Ministry of Health says 2,075 people are hospitalized with the novel coronavirus, with 882 people in intensive care and 620 on a ventilator.

Ontario says over 132,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Tuesday’s report, for a total of nearly 5.6 million doses.