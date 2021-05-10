COVID-19 cases jump by 5

Article content

Algoma Public Health reports five new cases of COVID-19, from Sault Ste. Marie and area.

Four caught the virus from close contact. It’s unknown how the other person caught novel coronavirus, APH said Monday evening.

All are self-isolating.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 351. Nineteen cases are active.

Algoma regions with COVID-19 cases reported in the past 14 days include Sault Ste. Marie and area, Elliot Lake and area and North Algoma.

There are currently three COVID-19 hospitalizations. There have been four deaths in Algoma District.

Meanwhile, Ontario is reporting 2,716 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, more than half of them in the Toronto area.

Toronto and nearby Peel and York regions account for roughly 1,800 of the new infections.

The province also reported 19 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

It says the numbers are based on more than 27,000 tests completed since the last daily report.

—with files from The Canadian Press