COVID-19 cases up by 1
Algoma Public Health reports one new case of COVID-19, from Sault Ste. Marie and area.
It’s unknown how the person caught novel coronavirus, APH said Thursday evening. The person is self-isolating.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 254 since March, with 26 active cases.
There is currently one COVID-19 hospitalization. There have been four deaths in Algoma District.
