COVID-19 cases up by 1

This handout illustration image obtained Feb. 27 courtesy of the National Institutes of Health taken with a scanning electron microscope shows SARS-CoV-2 (round blue objects) emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab, SARS-CoV-2, also known as 2019-nCoV, is the virus that causes COVID-19. HANDOUT / NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH/AF
Algoma Public Health reports one new case of COVID-19, from Sault Ste. Marie and area.

It’s unknown how the  person caught novel coronavirus, APH said Thursday evening. The person is self-isolating.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 254 since March, with 26 active cases.

There is currently one COVID-19 hospitalization. There have been four deaths in Algoma District.

