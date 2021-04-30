COVID-19 cases up by 1

Article content

One more Algoma District resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual caught the virus from close contact and is self-isolating, APH reported late Friday afternoon.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 332 since March. Thirty-nine cases are active.

There are currently two COVID-19 hospitalizations. There have been four deaths in Algoma District.

Meanwhile, Ontario is reporting 3,887 new cases of COVID-19 in the province Friday and 21 new deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 1,331 new cases in Toronto, 871 in Peel Region, and 267 in York Region.

The Ministry of Health says 2,201 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, 883 are in intensive care, and 632 are on a ventilator.

Ontario says over 112,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Thursday’s report for a total of more than 5.1 million shots.