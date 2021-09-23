COVID-19 cases up by 1

Lion's share of cases since early July in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, APH says

One more Algoma District resident, from Sault Ste. Marie and area, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual caught novel coronavirus via close contact and is self-isolating, Algoma Public Health reported late Thursday afternoon.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 466 since March 2020. Eleven cases are active.

There are currently no COVID-19 hospitalizations. There have been seven deaths in Algoma District.

Of the 65 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Algoma between July 1 and Sept. 21, 50 cases (76.9 per cent) were in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals and 15 cases (23.1 per cent) were in fully vaccinated individuals.

Ontario is reporting 677 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday and six more deaths.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 148 of those cases are in fully vaccinated people, and the rest are either not fully vaccinated or their status is unknown.

There are 193 people in intensive care units due to COVID-19 — 12 are fully vaccinated, 12 are partially vaccinated, 106 are unvaccinated, and the status of another 63 people isn’t known.

There are 122 new school-related cases today, with 106 in students, 14 in staff, and two who weren’t identified.

Elliott says more than 85 per cent of eligible Ontarians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and more than 79 per cent have both doses.

Meanwhile, a union representing workers on university campuses in Ontario is calling for the government to put classroom capacity limits and distancing requirements in place.